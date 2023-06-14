Facet Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $250.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

