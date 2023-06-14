Facet Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $46,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. 1,110,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,796,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

