Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 239.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
