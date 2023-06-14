Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 14,315 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $529,864,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,894 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,434,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

