Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.5% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 609,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,113. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

