Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys Shares of 2,875 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rogers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

ROG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

