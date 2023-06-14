Fairfield Bush & CO. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,976,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,907,348. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.