Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Visa were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

V stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.10. 1,563,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $419.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

