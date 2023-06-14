Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 753,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,643. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

