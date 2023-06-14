Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $489,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 3,446,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,799,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

