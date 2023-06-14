Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 119 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $240.25. The company had a trading volume of 587,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,272. The firm has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

