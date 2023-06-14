Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,013 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. 284,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,644. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

