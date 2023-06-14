Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 475 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

AMT traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.84. The stock had a trading volume of 448,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.98. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.