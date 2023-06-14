Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $206.08 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,084 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 2.1% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $206,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in PACCAR by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,523,000 after purchasing an additional 922,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 385,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,641. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $80.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.