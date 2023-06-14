Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $73.37 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.00% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $73,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after buying an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,835,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,408,000 after purchasing an additional 577,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 1,469,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

