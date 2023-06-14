Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $88.21 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,577 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.92% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $88,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 142,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,794. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

