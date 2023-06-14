Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 14,778 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $43,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 61.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 381.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $127.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

