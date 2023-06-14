Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 2,523,234 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.60% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,231,000 after buying an additional 498,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,139,000 after buying an additional 315,883 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,157,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after buying an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,253,000 after buying an additional 337,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.1 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 80,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.55%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

