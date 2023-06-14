Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,205,838 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $123,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 803,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,331. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

