Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,772 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $102,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $270,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,024 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 118,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

