Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 169,754.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYT traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,674 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. The firm has a market cap of $814.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

