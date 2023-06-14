Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,804 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 306,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

