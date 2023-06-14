Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 2,634,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

