Financial Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.43%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IonQ and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 192.09 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -29.54 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

