Financial Comparison: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) vs. NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50

NextNav has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.02%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 142.69 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.94 NextNav $3.93 million 83.05 -$40.12 million ($0.44) -6.89

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of NextNav shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% NextNav -1,314.42% -63.32% -52.04%

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextNav beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform. The company also provides TerraPoiNT, an 3D PNT system, provides positioning, navigation and timing services provided by GPS through a land-based GPS satellite constellation including broadcast transmitter. It serves Wi-Fi, telecom, public safety, gaming and location apps, and critical infrastructure applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

