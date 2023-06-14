Financial Connections Group Inc. Buys 160 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $301.12. The stock had a trading volume of 401,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.02 and a 200 day moving average of $304.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

