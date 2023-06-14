Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $200.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.