Financial Freedom LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Financial Freedom LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $219.32. 11,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.18. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $221.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

