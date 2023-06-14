Financial Freedom LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 40,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,528. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.