Financial Freedom LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,470.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FENY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.