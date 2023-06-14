Financial Freedom LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.