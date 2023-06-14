Financial Freedom LLC Purchases Shares of 16,430 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 111,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,941. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

