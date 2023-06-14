Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.15 on Wednesday, reaching $443.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.53 and a 52-week high of $443.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

