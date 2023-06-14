Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.09. 172,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,527. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.