Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,348,000 after buying an additional 78,474 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 3,396,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,228,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.