Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW remained flat at $69.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 157,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,537. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

