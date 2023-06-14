Financial Partners Group Inc Has $9.86 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IHI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 399,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

