Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 605 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 834,081 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

