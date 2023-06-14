Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. 656,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,176. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $303.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

