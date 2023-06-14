Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 194.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.70. 144,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $512.57.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

