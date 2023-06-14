Financial Review: Regen BioPharma (RGBP) & Its Rivals

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 350 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Regen BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Regen BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 485 1617 4271 41 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.76%. Given Regen BioPharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -577.55% -57.60% -16.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -142.47 Regen BioPharma Competitors $129.36 million -$15.52 million 68.67

Regen BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Regen BioPharma competitors beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of regenerative medical applications and advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

