FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. 549,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

