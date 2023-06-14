FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,914. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.