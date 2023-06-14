FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $766.59. 35,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,543. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.93 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $772.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.