FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 96,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.99. 812,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

