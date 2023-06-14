FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 401,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,145.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 991,540 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 218,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 709,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 684,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after purchasing an additional 224,440 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

