First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $138.90. 254,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

