First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 2,181,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227,164. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.