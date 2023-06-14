First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases 1,470 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 399,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

