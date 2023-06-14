First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FCAP stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
