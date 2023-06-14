First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.